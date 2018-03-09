× ‘Fireman Mike’ to take over Pizza NOLA location in Lakeview

NEW ORLEANS – Popular Jazz Fest chef “Fireman Mike” will take over the Pizza NOLA location in Lakeview.

Pizza NOLA co-owner Will Samuels announced recently that the Harrison Avenue eatery will close its doors on March 11 after more than seven years.

Samuels said a new agreement with “Fireman Mike” Gowland will keep the food flowing even after Pizza NOLA is no more.

“I am so delighted that our kitchen will now be in the hands of a great local chef, first responder and celebrity,” Samuels said in a press release. “Mike has done so much for this city’s food, tourism and residents, and I am proud to turn over the keys knowing what he will be able to continue to do for the neighborhood and community.”

Gowland, who has been serving up local favorite every year at Jazz Fest since 2001, won an episode of the Food Network show “Chopped” in 2012 shortly before retiring from the New Orleans Fire Department as a Captain.

While his new menu has yet to take shape, Gowland said he’s excited to start up where Samuels is leaving off.

“Our family is very used to shared family-style eating whether it’s at home or at the Festival,” Gowland said. “We’re hoping to bring this ‘shared eating’ experience to the restaurant. Pizza is usually one’s first introduction to shared eating but expect a few surprises and know that we’ll be bringing the sweets.”