Double block parties planned at Tracey’s for St. Patrick’s Day

NEW ORLEANS — The block party by Tracey’s Original Irish Channel Bar is a St. Patrick’s Day tradition in New Orleans.

This year, the folks at Tracey’s say they will continue the tradition of having two block parties.

The first party will be on Thursday, March 15, from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm.

The second block party will be on St. Patrick’s day, Saturday, March 17, also from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm. The Irish Channel Parade will also be on the same Saturday.

The block parties promise to have a DJ providing the music as well as green beer and Jell-O shots, Jameson Irish Whiskey, and corned beef and cabbage. Tracey’s will also be serving its roast beef, shrimp, and other po-boys.

Tracey’s hosted its first St. Patrick’s Day parade in 1949.