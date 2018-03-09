× Dauphin Island welcomes visitors after millions of dollars in damage from Hurricane Nate

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Al — Spring Break is underway for many students in the Gulf and the mayor of Dauphin Island says the town is ready for those who want a relaxing escape!

Dauphin Island sustained an estimated $6 to $8 million dollars in damage, last October, when Hurricane Nate struck the Gulf Coast.

Mayor Jeff Collier says one of the four public beaches remains closed, but the rest of town is, “up and running.”

Several large schools will begin spring break this weekend, including the University of Alabama, Auburn and Troy.

LSU’s spring break begins March 26th.