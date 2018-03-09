Chance of severe weather this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

METAIRIE - The Storm Prediction Center has placed our area in a risk for severe weather Saturday and Saturday night. A slight risk, which is level 2 out of 5 on the scale, is over areas north of I-12 and also for the Mississippi counties.

A marginal risk covers the majority of the remaining area.

This means the potential for severe weather to develop in our area during this time frame as an area of low pressure moves out of Texas and along the I-20 corridor.

Warm moist area will get drawn up ahead of this system which could provide enough fuel for strong storms.

One issue will be how many storms do we actually see develop. The more persistent rainfall probably stays north of the area through the majority of the weekend until pushing south Sunday morning.

However be aware that storms later Saturday and Saturday night could become severe. Have a way to receive warnings if they are issued for your area, especially at night when you may be asleep.