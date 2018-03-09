Bourbon Festival 2018 kicks off with everything bourbon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- It's the 2018 Bourbon Festival and this weekend, it's all about about bourbon!

There is a bourbon seminar series, grand tastings, and close to 100 different bourbon's that are featured at this year's festival.

That's a lot of bourbon!

Fred Minnick is one of this year's speakers who does a special seminar entitled "Rum vs. Whiskey."

"Rum can be made anywhere in the world, but bourbon can only be made in the United States," Minnick explains.

He says this weekend gives bourbon lovers the opportunity to interact with bourbon celebrities and master distillers.

It's also a place to get some education on how bourbon is made and its history.

"Well this may come to a surprise to a lot of people, but people on Bourbon Street drink a lot of bourbon," says Minnick.

"Dating back to the 1800s, I'd say that New Orleans has probably consumed more bourbon than most states."

"Some even believe that bourbon was named after Bourbon Street. Now, that's a theory among other theories on how bourbon was made," says Minnick.

The event is being held this weekend, March 8-10.

The event is being held this weekend, March 8-10.

"Bourbon is about sipping, its about enjoying it, enjoying every flavor that is there, and you don't have to be a lush to love bourbon," says Minnick.