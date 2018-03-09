× 63-year-old woman dead, 2 others injured after 2 vehicle crash in Marrero

MARRERO – A criminal investigation is underway after two people were injured and a 63-year-old woman died in a two-car collision in Marrero yesterday.

Shortly after 7 p.m., a 2005 Toyota Camry driven by 70-year-old Hilda Armstead traveling south on LA 45 crossed over into the northbound lane and slammed into a Chevrolet Silverado, according to the Louisiana State Police.

Armstead and the driver of the Silverado, 68-year-old Richard Martin, suffered moderate injuries in the collision, while the passenger in the Silverado, 63-year-old Dale Martin, died of her injuries.

All three people were wearing seatbelts, and impairment is not considered to have been a factor, but a criminal investigation has begun and charges are pending, according to the LSP.