12 years after Katrina, Port Sulphur breaks ground on new library

PORT SULPHUR, La. -- Twelve years after Hurricane Katrina devastated the Gulf Coast, leaders in Plaquemines Parish broke ground Friday on a new multi-million dollar state-of-the-art public library in Port Sulphur.

“When I was a child, I learned how to read at the public library in Port Sulphur,” says Plaquemines Parish President Amos Cormier. “Libraries offer essential resources to thriving communities. Once completed, this facility will serve as the epicenter for knowledge and exploring the outside world. I couldn’t be happier for the people of Port Sulphur.”

The new library will be located at 138 Civic Drive.