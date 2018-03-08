× You’re invited to a Secret Garden Soiree on Frenchmen Street

NEW ORLEANS — Palace Market on Frenchmen Street is hosting a Secret Garden Soiree for people to come check out what local artists have to offer, tonight at 7pm.

It’s a market space where artists can present handmade jewelry and goods to visitors, but it’s also a place where people can participate in workshops, watch live paintings and even join a yoga class.

Palace Market has a list of more than 100 rotating artists, making each market unique.

The market is open seven days a week, but hours vary.

Click here for more information.