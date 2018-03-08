You’re invited to a Secret Garden Soiree on Frenchmen Street
NEW ORLEANS — Palace Market on Frenchmen Street is hosting a Secret Garden Soiree for people to come check out what local artists have to offer, tonight at 7pm.
It’s a market space where artists can present handmade jewelry and goods to visitors, but it’s also a place where people can participate in workshops, watch live paintings and even join a yoga class.
Palace Market has a list of more than 100 rotating artists, making each market unique.
The market is open seven days a week, but hours vary.
Click here for more information.