Yoga: body art at the Ogden Museum

NEW ORLEANS -- When you think of art you may think of paintings or sculptures, but what about the way you move your body?

One local museum says that even humans can maneuver into different forms of art while doing yoga!

It's called the "Art of Asana," and it's a new yoga series at the Ogden Museum of Southern Art.

"Movement is art and this is such a beautiful space, and the Ogden really wanted to bring people together in this space and build community," says local yoga instructor, Kimberly Doley.

Yoga is a way to create human art, but according to Doley, it's also a major stress reliever.

"It really warms my heart to be able to offer such a healing modality to so many people. Yoga has really helped me to heal my life, it's helped me to calm anxiety, to heal my body from stress and tension," says Doley.

Each week, a local artist will be onsite to paint the session’s feature pose.

Whoever attends all classes will be entered into a drawing to win one of the paintings.

"Most people say that they are not flexible so they can't do yoga, or they're not good at yoga, but yoga is a really personal practice. It helps us to get more in touch with our bodies and to connect to something much deeper so it's not just a physical practice, it's a practice to align our bodies, to clear our emotions, to clear our minds, and to return to our most natural state," says Doley.

