Would you eat it? Sweet and Sour Cauliflower

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

Craving Chinese food during Lent? Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up some delicious Sweet and Sour Cauliflower!

Sweet and Sour Cauliflower

5-6 cups cauliflower florets

3 tablespoons vegetable oil

⅓ cup cornstarch

¾ cup sugar

½ cup apple cider vinegar (may sub white vinegar)

2 tablespoons soy sauce

1 teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon onion salt

¼ cup ketchup

1 tablespoon cornstarch and 2 tablespoon cold water

3-4 cups steamed rice, for serving thinly sliced green onions for garnish

​

Preheat oven to 425 degrees and grease a baking sheet.

Combine cauliflower and oil in a large ziplock bag.

Seal and shake to coat cauliflower in the oil.

Add corn starch to bag, seal and toss to coat again.

Transfer coated cauliflower to greased pan.

Bake for 15-20 minutes until cauliflower starts to brown on the bottoms.

Switch oven to broil and cook on high for 3-4 minutes just until tops start to brown.

While cauliflower is cooking, prepare the sauce:

Add sugar, vinegar, soy sauce, garlic powder, onion salt, and ketchup to a medium sauce pan.

Stir and bring to a boil.

In a small bowl whisk together the 1 tablespoon corn starch and cold water until dissolved.

Add to sauce pan and stir until thickened, then reduce to low heat.

Serve with steamed rice and top with sliced green onions.