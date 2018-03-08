What’s going on? Our weekend event picks for March 10-11

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Here's a look at our picks for what's going on in New Orleans this weekend (March 10-11).

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY:

Buku Music and Arts Project - The two-day music and arts festival consists of several stages at Mardi Gras World, with headliners including Bassnectar, Migos, Sza, Lil Uzi Vert, MGMT, and many more. Click here for more information.

SATURDAY:

Italian-American St. Joseph's Parade in the French Quarter - The parade kicks off at 6 p.m. and includes 16 floats, nine marching bands, the court of maids, and plenty of men marching in tuxedos. The route begins at Convention Center Boulevard and Girod and continues into the French Quarter, winding its way around before ending at Canal and Royal. Click here for more information.

SUNDAY:

St. Patrick's Day Parade on Metairie Road - The annual St. Patrick’s Day parade on Metairie Road rolls on Sunday afternoon. The parade starts at noon in front of Rummel High School, then travels down Severn and onto Metairie Road. Catch a cabbage for us!