Videos show Drew Brees, Alvin Kamara take different approaches to off-season workouts

NEW ORLEANS — Offensive Rookie of the Year Alvin Kamara is hitting the off-season workouts hard — like, pulling a jeep with a rope hard.

Quarterback Drew Brees, on the other hand, is handling his off-season workouts at the gym — with his precious daughter.

The two New Orleans Saints posted videos to their social media accounts showing their various techniques.

Kamara can be seen pulling a jeep that’s attached to a weightlifting bar on wheels.

Brees, whose video shows his daughter helping him with a gym machine, says “This is what happens when you bring a 3 year-old to work out with you!”