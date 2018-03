× Tulane spring FB: watch HC Willie Fritz in the WGNO Sportszone Wednesday

Tulane football kicks off spring practice Monday morning.

it is season number three for head coach Willie Fritz. The Green Wave is excited after signing one of its best recruiting classes in years.

Here’s head coach Willie Fritz, in the WGNO Sportszone Wednesday night.

