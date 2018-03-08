× Saints player will be on ‘The Bachelorette’

NEW ORLEANS — ABC has just announced that Becca Kufrin will be the star of the new season of “The Bachelorette.”

Becca got her heartbroken by Arie Luyendyk Jr. on the most recent season of “The Bachelor.”

Becca begins filming the new season of “The Bachelorette” next week, where many men will be vying for her heart.

One of those men, according to a report by Reality Steve, is a player for the New Orleans Saints.

The Saints player is tight end Clay Harbor. He’s currently on the Saints injured reserve list.

Harbor also played for the Philadelphia Eagles from 2010-2013. He graduated from Missouri State. He’s been in the NFL for 8 years.

Will he be able to make the right plays to win Becca’s heart?