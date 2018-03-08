NOPD posts tips on how to be safe in active shooter situation

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is offering tips for people to be safe in an active shooter situation.

“With numerous incidents of active shooters attacking locations across the country in recent years, being prepared for such incidents is vital to maintain personal safety,” the department says in a statement announcing the tips.

According to the department, the tips come from the “Run. Hide. Fight.” program offered by the U. S. Department of Homeland Security.

The department says, in an active shooter situation, anyone at the scene can help mitigate the situation. In some cases, that means running to escape the attacker. In other cases, it could require fighting back.

If you choose to escape, police say you should leave behind your belongings and try to help anyone you can to leave with you. Also, try to prevent others from entering the building. Once you are in a safe location, call 911.

If you do not have an opportunity to escape, then hide. If possible, block or lock any doors leading to your location, silence your cellphone, and hide behind large objects while remaining quiet.

As a last resort, and only if your life is in immediate danger, police say you might have to fight your attacker. If possible, improvise and make weapons of objects around you. In the NOPD’s video, a demonstration photo shows people using things like chairs and fire extinguishers in an attempt to incapacitate a gunman.

Once law enforcement arrives, remain calm and keep your hands visible at all times while following officers’ instructions.

If you’d like to see the NOPD’s entire presentation on the topic, click on the video button at the top of this page.