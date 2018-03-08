NOPD looking for woman who burglarized Algiers storage unit

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a woman who they say broke into a storage unit in Algiers and stole several items.

The victim said he returned to his storage unit in the 3200 block of General Degaulle Drive on February 25 to find that someone had rifled through his property.

Several items were missing, according to the NOPD.

Investigators are looking for 33-year-old Jacquelynn Abbott in connection to the burglary.

Abbot snuck into the storage unit through a small opening at the top of an external wall at the ceiling, according to the NOPD.

The owner of the storage unit hadn’t visited it since December 2017.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is asked to notify Fourth District detectives at (504) 658-6040.