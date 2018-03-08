New Orleans bar honors Kelly Clarkson with cocktail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- I'll have the Kelly Clarkson cocktail, please!

The Prytania Bar in New Orleans is serving up a drink named after the very first American Idol, Kelly Clarkson. Clarkson has since gone on to sell millions of albums, and she's racked up dozens of hits on the charts.

The drink was invented after Clarkson rode in the Endymion parade during Mardi Gras back in 2012.

It's a double vodka with Red Bull and a splash of cranberry.

"Basically, I had a couple regulars here who wanted an edgier version of a vodka cranberry, so we spiced it up with some Red Bull," Michael Woodhull, a bartender at The Prytania Bar, said. "They were drinking a bunch of them during Endymion that year when Kelly Clarkson rode in the parade. Kelly threw a bunch of beads at them, so that sealed the deal that it was the best drink for them, and that's how it came to be."

Like Clarkson, the drink has become a big hit! News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez challenged bartender, Michael Woodhull to a "Kelly Clarkson Song Off" to see who could name more of Clarkson's hits.

The new season of "American Idol" premieres on WGNO-TV on Sunday, March 11th. The judges for the ABC reboot will be Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan. Ryan Seacrest will return as host.