Mississippi woman leads police on high speed chase through St. Tammany and back across state lines

COVINGTON – A Mississippi woman driving a stolen car led police across state lines and through two parishes before running out of gas back in Mississippi.

Officers from the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Office and the Picayune Police Department were chasing 29-year-old Kacy Nix when she crossed the Louisiana state line into St. Tammany Parish around 7 p.m. on March 7.

Nix brought the stolen Nissan Altima up to over 100 miles per hour as STPSO deputies joined the pursuit.

At one point, Nix rammed a pursuing STPSO officer, causing “structural damage” to the vehicle.

Nix drove through St. Tammany Parish and across the Twin Spans into Orleans Parish before making a u-turn and heading back toward Mississippi.

The high speed pursuit ended when Nix’s vehicle ran out of gas after she had crossed back into Mississippi just before 7:30 p.m. and she was promptly arrested.

She faces charges of reckless operation of a motor vehicle, aggravated flight from an officer, and hit and run.

Pearl River County, Picayune Police Department, Louisiana State Police, Slidell Police Department and Hancock County Sheriff’s Office were all involved in the pursuit.

No other traffic incidents were reported as a result of the chase, and no one was injured.