× Missing 14-year-old jumped into Mississippi River near Chalmette Ferry after police chase

CHALMETTE – Crews are currently searching for a 14-year-old boy who jumped into the Mississippi River after leading police on a high speed chase in a stolen car.

St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office deputies attempted to pull over an Infiniti FX35 near the intersection of Paris Road and Casa Calvo Street around 2 a.m. on March 8, but the driver sped away.

The vehicle had been reported stolen in Orleans Parish earlier this week, according to the SBSO.

The driver led police on a high speed chase down Paris Road before running off the road and slamming into a guardrail at the Chalmette Ferry landing.

The 14-year-old driver ran down to the river and jumped in, while the 15-year-old passenger was arrested and booked with possession of stolen property and obstruction of justice, according to the SBSO.

He was last seen on the east side of the ferry landing.

The Coast Guard and the New Orleans Harbor Police have joined St. Bernard deputies in the search for the missing teen.