Mid-City Bayou Boogaloo Music Festival 2018 lineup released

NEW ORLEANS — Bayou Boogaloo, the popular Mid-City music festival along the banks of Bayou St. John, has released its 2018 lineup.

Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award Winner and original Meters guitarist Leo Nocentelli will join other Boogaloo first-timers Marc Broussard and Deacon John & the Ivories to play the 13th Annual Mid-City Bayou Boogaloo presented by Positive Vibrations Foundation.

The free event takes place May 18, 19 and 20 on the banks of Bayou St. John in New Orleans.

The complete line up for the 2018 Mid-City Bayou Boogaloo includes: Alex McMurray, Arrianne Keelen, Bag of Donuts, Bon Bon Vivant, Marc Broussard, Cha Wa, Corey Ledet, Deacon John & The Ivories, Iceman Special, Walter Wolfman Washington and the Roadmasters with special guest Samantha Fish, Johnny Sketch & The Dirty Notes, La Tran-K, Mainline, Leo Nocentelli & The Funkin Truth, Magnetic Ear, MC Sweet Tea & The Tasty Hots plus Malevitus, Naughty Professor, Otto, Paa Kow, Pet Fangs, Riders Against the Storm, Roland Guerin Band, Sasha Masakowski & Art Market, Sierra Green & The Soul Machine, Sonic Bloom featuring Eric Bloom, The N.O. Soul Stars James Brown Tribute, Toubab Krewe and 101 Runners featuring Big Chief Monk Boudreaux and Big Chief Juan Pardo.

Additionally, the winner of Sing Like a Star, a Voice-like contest, will be awarded a spot in the Mid-City Bayou Boogaloo’s 2018 music line-up. Sing Like a Star airs locally on WUPL channel 54 on Saturdays at 6:30 p.m.

Also of note is the appearance of Toubab Krewe, a beloved local band who is coming off an extended hiatus.

In 2017, over 30,000 people attended the Mid-City Bayou Boogaloo. This year’s event will feature music on four stages, a curated arts market with over 60 regional artists, a Family Village with games and activities, food from 30 local restaurants and caterers as well as paddling, biking and yoga activities.

Returning for its fourth year is the Mid-City Bayou Boogaloo Canopy Club VIP Lounge. For a tax-deductible donation of $250.00, Canopy Club pass holders will enjoy cooling units, stage-front viewing, a private bar with complimentary beverages, daily crawfish boils and comfy seating for all three festival days. Children under 12 can accompany Canopy Club parents free of charge.