Man wanted for robbing Covington Walgreens, forcing manager to the ground

COVINGTON, La. — Covington Police are looking for a man accused of robbing a Walgreens at gunpoint and forcing the manager to lie face-down on the ground.

According to the Covington Police Department, the robbery happened just after 9 p.m. at Walgreens at 73626 Hwy. 25.

The suspect was able to gain access to the manager’s office, where he brandished a silver-colored handgun and ordered the manager to place all of the store’s money into a bag.

The manager complied and was ordered to lie face-down on the floor, then count backward from one thousand. The suspect then left the office and exited the store through an emergency exit at the rear of the building, with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect was described as a black male, wearing a dark-colored hoodie, with a dark-colored baseball cap, khaki pants, dark-colored shoes, and appeared to have facial hair.

Detectives obtained surveillance footage from the store and photographs of the suspect are attached. This suspect is considered armed

and dangerous.

If you see this person, call 911 immediately and do not approach him.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Covington Police Department at 985-892-8500 or CrimeStoppers at 504-

822-1111.

Callers may remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information reported to CrimeStoppers that leads to an arrest.