Man arrested for trading stolen baby formula for drugs

THIBODAUX, LA – A 28-year-old man is behind bars after he stole baby formula and traded it for drugs.

Trevor Theriot faces charges of organized retail theft, possession of heroin, and possession of Suboxone.

Theriot stole a container of Similac baby formula and handed it over in exchange for Norco pills in the parking lot of the business where he worked on February 28, according to the Thibodaux Police Department.

During the investigation, Theriot also admitted to stealing chicken noodle soup and chewing gum in the past.

Officers found heroin and Suboxone in Theriot’s pockets when he was arrested on March 7, according to the TPD.

It remains unclear if Theriot will face charges for the soup and gum theft.