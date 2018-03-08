Here’s one great reason to sing today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Warm up those vocal chords! We want you to sing for an important cause.

By belting out the lyrics to "Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star," you can help raise awareness about S.U.D.C. or sudden unexplained death in childhood.

New Orleans' Boswell family lost their little boy, Drew to S.U.D.C. at just 15 months old, so each year, they do a twinkle tribute to honor his memory.

For every twinkle tribute posted on social media March 8th-12th, Drew's Tunes will donate one dollar to the Trombone Shorty Foundation!

All you need to do is record yourself singing "Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star" and post it online with the hashtag #TwinkleTribute4Drew.