Driver hits two JPSO vehicles during police chase on Jefferson Highway

JEFFERSON – The driver of a vehicle police were chasing down Jefferson Highway this morning slammed into two Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office vehicles.

The high speed pursuit began around 6:45 a.m. on Jefferson Highway.

The driver of a silver Chevrolet SUV hit two police cars before turning down a dead end street.

Officers used their vehicles to block the SUV in, bringing the chase to an end on Riverdale Drive.

No injuries have been reported.

No further details are available at this time.

