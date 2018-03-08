× Crawfish Price Index: Weekly listing of live, boiled crawfish prices for March 8

NEW ORLEANS — It’s crawfish season, and we’ve got a list of hot spots in and around New Orleans, along with the prices for live and boiled.

As of March 8, 2018, the average price for live crawfish is $2.53 per pound, while boiled is running, on average, $3.88 per pound.

Here’s a map of a few dozen crawfish vendors and how much crawfish are selling for at each one. Click on each dot below for the name of the business and their prices: