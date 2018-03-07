Watch thief rifle through delivery box on porch of Treme house

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - The NOPD is looking for a woman caught on surveillance video opening up a package that had just been delivered to a house in Treme and walking away with the contents.

The theft occurred just before 3 p.m. on February 20 in the 1800 block of Ursuline Avenue.

An unidentified woman approached the front door of the home and peered directly into a camera pointed at the porch.

The owner of the home received a notice on her cell phone that movement was detected on that camera as the theft was taking place, according to the NOPD.

The thief can be seen opening the box and rifling through the contents while keeping an eye on passing traffic.

The suspect is described as an older female wearing a short pink dress, white shoes and a short haircut.

Anyone with additional information regarding the suspect’s whereabouts should call First District detectives at (504) 658-6010.