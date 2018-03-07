× Two schools close after threat posted on Instagram

NEW ORLEANS – Two schools have closed today after a threat against the schools was posted on social media.

Officials at The NET: Central City and The NET: Gentilly were alerted to an anonymous threat posted to the school’s Instagram account this morning, according to executive director Elizabeth Ostberg.

“NET staff followed emergency procedures to ensure the safety of all students and staff, including the decision to close both NET campuses for the remainder of the day and dismissing students and staff,” Ostberg said in a press release. “NET staff is currently working with NOPD to investigate and will contact families as soon as we receive updates regarding reopening school tomorrow.”