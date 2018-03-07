Thibodaux Police searching for 2 suspects who pistol whipped, shot man

THIBODAUX, LA – Police are looking for two suspects they believe pistol whipped a man and shot him several times last week.

The unidentified victim was in his vehicle in the 1300 block of Midland Drive around 7 p.m. on February 28 when a struggle broke out, according to the Thibodaux Police Department.

Nineteen-year-old Delmonte Tyrek Robertson and 23-year-old Devonte Martell Robertson, who were passengers in the victim’s vehicle, struck the victim in the head with a handgun and then shot him several times.

The victim was able to drive away, leaving both of his assailants behind.

He crashed his vehicle at the intersection of Jefferson Street and Plantation Road on the way to the hospital, but he was able to flag down a passing motorist that he knew to drive him the rest of the way to the hospital, according to the TPD.

Arrest warrants have been issued for both Delmonte Robertson and Devonte Robertson with a bond of $500,000 each.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Delmonte Robertson and Devonte Robertson is asked to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org.