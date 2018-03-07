× Report: Woman arrested for sneaking into LSU graduation, accepting someone else’s diploma

BATON ROUGE — A Lafayette woman was arrested this week for reportedly participating in LSU’s graduation ceremony in December and walking away with someone else’s diploma.

According to WBRZ, Bianca White participated in the entire graduation ceremony, even walking across the stage to accept the diploma that wasn’t hers.

She reportedly took the real diploma out of its cover and inserted a fake one to make it seem like she graduated from LSU.

White was booked this week on charges of theft and unlawful production, manufacture, distribution or possession of a fraudulent post-secondary education degree.

