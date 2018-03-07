Protesters oppose New Orleans East gas power plant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Dozen of folks were protesting Wednesday morning outside of City Hall to raise awareness about the proposed gas-fired plant in New Orleans East.

Many are worried about the rise in cost on their Entergy bills, the chemical pollution, and the alleged corruption in the city council.

One speaker said they believe the plant will push too many toxins into the air that could eventually cause cancer.

"We don't want the power plant! We've made that clear. So, we are making the clarion call to everyone under the sound of our voices, please come out tomorrow and show your support," says Janice Long, a member of Justice and Beyond.

Entergy says it's needed to meet demand during peak times, to improve transmission reliability and to get New Orleans' power supply back after a hurricane.

Those who oppose the plant are urging others to be at city hall bright and early Thursday morning to fill the seats of the city council meeting where they are set to vote.

The meeting begins at 10:00 a.m.

If passed, the over $200 million facility will be built in Michoud.