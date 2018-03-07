NOPD: One man distracted victim while another picked his pocket on Bourbon Street

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a pair of Bourbon Street pickpockets they think targeted a man attempting to enter a bar.

The theft occurred just after 8:30 p.m. on March 2 in the 500 block of Bourbon, according to the NOPD.

The victim was heading into a bar when one of the robbers stepped in front of him, blocking his way.

The other robber bumped into the victim from behind, snatching cash out of the victim’s pocket while he was distracted, according to the NOPD.

The team of thieves is believed to frequent Bourbon Street.

Anyone with information on these individuals or the incident is asked to contact Eighth District detectives at (504) 658-6080.