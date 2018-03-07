‘Mrs. Okra’ Sergio Robinson continues her father’s legacy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Mr. Okra may be gone, but people on the streets of New Orleans can still hear his iconic produce truck coming their way.

Arthur "Mr. Okra" Robinson, Sr., died Feb. 15 at 75 years old. He was known for delivering his produce to customers on his truck equipped with a PA system to announce his veggies for the day.

Now, his truck rolls on with his daughter, Sergio Robinson, behind the wheel -- and the PA system.

On the day of Mr. Okra's funeral and second line (Feb. 25), Sergio Robinson told WGNO that her father taught her everything she needed to know about running the produce truck and taking care of business.

"I'm going to miss him. I'm really going to miss him," she said.

Mr. Okra had 9 children, 23 grand-children and 11 great-grandchildren.