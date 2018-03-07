Love it, Like it, Hate it: Meatless Burgers for Lent

For many, Lent means more meat-free meals. And while veggie burgers and other meatless burgers are a popular alternative, they’re often much higher in carbs & sodium than a regular burger; some with minimal protein. In today’s Love it, Like it, Hate it, we’re Getting the Skinny on the top meat-free picks – and worst veggie burger bets - to guide you through the Lenten season and beyond!
- Protein is key for feeling fuller, longer, plus maintains and builds muscle mass
- Look for meatless burgers with at least 15 grams of protein and less than 7-11 grams of carbs
LOVE IT!
Salmon, Tuna, or Mahi Mahi Burger - Fresh or frozen, available Costco, Whole Foods, etc.
- 170 cals – 6 grams fat – 430 mg sodium – 3-11 grams carbs – 0 grams fiber – 0 sugar – 18- 23 grams protein
- Ingredients vary; centered on fish + seasoning blends
Beast Burger by Beyond Meat | Vegan
- 260 cals – 16 grams fat – 480 mg sodium – 7 grams carbs – 4 grams fiber – 0 sugar - 23 grams protein
- Made with pea protein, oil blend, vegetable nutrient extract (spinach, broccoli, carrot, tomato, beet, shitake mushroom), beet juice powder for flavor and color, spices and herbs
Boca Veggie Burgers | Vegan – available at Walmart, Whole Foods, Rouses etc.
- 90 cals – 1 gram fat – 320 mg sodium – 7 grams carbs – 6 grams fiber – 0 sugar – 17 grams protein
- Made with non-GMO soy protein, wheat gluten, herbs, spices
LIKE IT!
Morningstar Farms Grillers Vegan Burger
- 130 cals – 6 grams fat – 260 mg sodium – 5 grams carb – 2 grams fiber – <1 gram sugar – 15 grams protein
- Made with textured vegetable protein (wheat gluten, soy protein), egg whites, corn oil, herbs, spicse
- Not non-GMO; not Vegan
Amy’s Quarter Pound Veggie Burger | Vegan
- 210 cals – 3.5 grams fat – 600 mg sodium – 24 grams carb – 6 grams fiber – 6 grams sugar – 20 grams protein
- Made with non-GMO soy protein, wheat gluten, vegetables, herbs, spices, rice flour, molasses
HATE IT!
3-8x as much carb as protein. Not ‘bad’ -- made primarily with veggies & whole grains – but don’t provide the protein that we need & are often expecting in meat replacers. Essentially, these are high carb patties that are often sandwiched on high-carb buns.
Amy’s Sonoma Burger
- 140 cals – 5 grams fat – 450 mg sodium – 18 grams carb – 3 grams fiber – 2 grams sugar – 5 grams protein
- Made with organic quinoa, oats, vegetables, garbanzo bean flour, herbs, spices
Dr. Praeger’s California Veggie Burger
- 140 cals – 7 grams fat – 260 mg sodium – 16 grams carb – 2 grams fiber – 1 gram sugar – 2 grams protein
- Made with brown rice, vegetables, miso paste, cane sugar, molasses, herbs, spices
