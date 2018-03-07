Love it, Like it, Hate it: Meatless Burgers for Lent

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For many, Lent means more meat-free meals. And while veggie burgers and other meatless burgers are a popular alternative, they’re often much higher in carbs & sodium than a regular burger; some with minimal protein. In today’s Love it, Like it, Hate it, we’re Getting the Skinny on the top meat-free picks – and worst veggie burger bets - to guide you through the Lenten season and beyond!

Protein is key for feeling fuller, longer, plus maintains and builds muscle mass

Look for meatless burgers with at least 15 grams of protein and less than 7-11 grams of carbs

LOVE IT!

Salmon, Tuna, or Mahi Mahi Burger - Fresh or frozen, available Costco, Whole Foods, etc.

170 cals – 6 grams fat – 430 mg sodium – 3-11 grams carbs – 0 grams fiber – 0 sugar – 18- 23 grams protein

Ingredients vary; centered on fish + seasoning blends

Beast Burger by Beyond Meat | Vegan

260 cals – 16 grams fat – 480 mg sodium – 7 grams carbs – 4 grams fiber – 0 sugar - 23 grams protein

Made with pea protein, oil blend, vegetable nutrient extract (spinach, broccoli, carrot, tomato, beet, shitake mushroom), beet juice powder for flavor and color, spices and herbs

Boca Veggie Burgers | Vegan – available at Walmart, Whole Foods, Rouses etc.

90 cals – 1 gram fat – 320 mg sodium – 7 grams carbs – 6 grams fiber – 0 sugar – 17 grams protein

Made with non-GMO soy protein, wheat gluten, herbs, spices

LIKE IT!

Morningstar Farms Grillers Vegan Burger

130 cals – 6 grams fat – 260 mg sodium – 5 grams carb – 2 grams fiber – <1 gram sugar – 15 grams protein

Made with textured vegetable protein (wheat gluten, soy protein), egg whites, corn oil, herbs, spicse

Not non-GMO; not Vegan

Amy’s Quarter Pound Veggie Burger | Vegan

210 cals – 3.5 grams fat – 600 mg sodium – 24 grams carb – 6 grams fiber – 6 grams sugar – 20 grams protein

Made with non-GMO soy protein, wheat gluten, vegetables, herbs, spices, rice flour, molasses

HATE IT!

3-8x as much carb as protein. Not ‘bad’ -- made primarily with veggies & whole grains – but don’t provide the protein that we need & are often expecting in meat replacers. Essentially, these are high carb patties that are often sandwiched on high-carb buns.

Amy’s Sonoma Burger

140 cals – 5 grams fat – 450 mg sodium – 18 grams carb – 3 grams fiber – 2 grams sugar – 5 grams protein

Made with organic quinoa, oats, vegetables, garbanzo bean flour, herbs, spices

Dr. Praeger’s California Veggie Burger

140 cals – 7 grams fat – 260 mg sodium – 16 grams carb – 2 grams fiber – 1 gram sugar – 2 grams protein

Made with brown rice, vegetables, miso paste, cane sugar, molasses, herbs, spices

###

Want more from Molly? Click here to sign up for Nutrition Bites, her weekly e-newsletter with links to her Get the Skinny TV segments here on WGNO, and her weekly column in NOLA.com|The Times-Picayune! And you can follow Molly on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram: @MollyKimballRD