JPSO looking for missing Metairie man

METAIRIE- The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for a Metairie man who went missing on Monday.

Sixty-one-year-old Steven Kluttz was last seen leaving his home in the 200 block of Elmeer Avenue on March 5.

Kluttz was driving his 2001 black convertible Ford Mustang with a Louisiana license plate number TWA 638.

He is 5-foot 8-inches, weighs 160 pounds, he has brown eyes, grey hair, and was last seen wearing a white dress shirt with black slacks.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Section at (504) 363-5500 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.