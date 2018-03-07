Help some fashion thieves wear inmate apparel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

METAIRIE, LA -- Two men used at least one assault-styled rifle to rob a high-end men's clothing store in Metairie. The case is the latest to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

The robbery happened a little before 10:30 this morning, March 7, at the Jeff's Haberdashery store at 3321 Severn Avenue.

Workers say they'd been open for less than 30 minutes and were helping a customer when two men entered the store. At least one of the men appeared to be carrying an assault-style rifle, perhaps an AK-47.

The robbers ordered everyone inside the store to get on the ground.

"They told us to remain calm and cooperate, and everyone would get to go home and be with their families tonight," one worker told WGNO.

The robbers began grabbing bundles of clothing and taking it out to a waiting car. Workers say the men stole shirts, jeans, and other merchandise. They say, it all, the items value was in the thousands of dollars.

"They looked like they knew exactly what they were after," the worker said.

The crime was over in just a few minutes, and nobody got hurt.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office says it is tracking down leads. Deputies did not release a description of the getaway car or of the robbers that would help someone spot a suspect.

If you have any information that could help these fashion thieves wind up in inmate apparel, call CrimeStoppers. Remember, you don't have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible for a cash reward.

So far, 375 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.