Grace King High School band honored

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Grace King High School band is busy practicing for a festival. If they play their selections well, they will receive an award.

But the band is used that. They were the first-place band for this year's Krewe of Pandora Rhythm of the Route competition.

And, today (March 7), the band and Director of Music Connor Murphy were honored by the Blonka Movement as part of the Reach One Teach One Program. The program recognizes teachers and students who work to stop violence with discipline and music.

In his first year at Grace King, Murphy has built up the band. And, he has big plans.

"I want to have one big orchestra--maybe combine both wind and strings that we usually only see in this area from the universities," says Murphy.

To reach those goals, Murphy will need dedicated students. And it looks like they are responding.

"I want to study music education like he did--learning from him on ways to become a better teacher to people in the band," says drum major Stephen Foulkes, referring to Murphy.

Blonka, head of the Blonka Movement, presented the awards to Murphy and the students. For their efforts, they also received a donation of Styll Water Premium Alkaline Water.

The recipients of the awards were: