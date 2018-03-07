Get the Skinny in the Kitchen | 2018 New Orleans Home & Garden Show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Kenneth is one of 3 Celebrity Judges for the Jr. Chef Cooking Challenge at the New Orleans Home & Garden Show this Friday March 9, from 4-7pm at the Superdome.

The Eat Fit team has a full schedule of Eat Fit NOLA partners & local chefs in the cooking demo lineup for Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the New Orleans Home & Garden Show’s Outdoor Cooking Experience, featuring exclusively Ochsner Eat Fit NOLA-approved dishes.

WHEN + WHERE: Louisiana Superdome

· Friday March 9: Noon – 8 pm

· Saturday March 10: 10 am – 8 pm

· Sunday March 11: 10 am - 6 p

WHAT: Hundreds of vendors with everything needed for home remodeling, healthy living, outdoor spaces, decorating and landscaping.

TICKETS: Adults: $15, Military: $10 with I.D., Children Under 12: Free

Full schedule + $5 off ticket price coupon at neworleanshomeshows.com

Pan Seared Gulf Fish with Pecan Butter | By Chef Kenneth Temple

Makes 4 servings

Ingredients:



Cooking spray

4 6-ounce fillets of fish (snapper, drum, red fish or trout)

2 teaspoons Savory Blackening Seasoning

Juice of 1 lemon

Pecan Butter

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, cold

4 tablespoons pecans, chopped

¼ bunch cilantro, chopped

¼ cup green onions, chopped

Instructions:

Heat a heavy bottom skillet over medium-high heat, spray with cooking spray for 3 seconds. Season each filet with ¼ teaspoon seasoning on both sides. Cook for 2 minutes each side and squeeze lemon juice evenly over fish.

In same skillet add oil, 1 tablespoon each of olive oil and butter, then add pecans. Once butter has melted, remove from heat and stir in remaining oil and butter, cilantro and green onions. Once melted pour evenly over each filet.

Per Serving: 320 calories, 19 grams fat, 5 grams saturated fat, 110 mg sodium, <1 gram carbohydrate, 0 fiber, 0 sugar, 35 grams protein.

Find Chef Kenneth’s Savory Blackening Seasoning here.

More about Chef Kenneth Temple | With over 10 years in the industry, Chef Kenneth has certainly laid a foundation for a long-lasting career. His professional demeanor and knack for success has landed him major partnerships including Hormel Fools, the Food Network, Essence Music Festival and the City of New Orleans. The Chef Kenneth Temple Empire currently consists of private dining, catering, cooking courses, a signature seasoning, a signature cookbook, various television cooking segments, the Southern Creole trademark and the Deliciousness apparel. Looking forward, Chef Kenneth plans to continue to walk in his purpose by providing joy through food service. His vision expands beyond the cuisine positioning him as a culinary expert. Stay connected with Chef Kenneth’s latest adventures at www.ChefKennethTemple.com, Twitter and Instagram @kennethtemple_

