‘Domestic extremist’ from Missouri arrested in Ponchatoula

PONCHATOULA, La. — A Missouri man described by law enforcement as a “domestic extremist” and self-identified sovereign citizen has been arrested in Ponchatoula.

According to Ponchatoula Police, several agencies assisted the police department in searching Phillip Guidry’s “fortified residential compound” in Loranger.

Guidry’s ideology is anti- local, state, and federal government, and he is also a convicted felon, police said.

A search of his compound led to the seizure of multiple firearms, including a suspected illegal fully-automatic rifle.

Guidry was booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail on a fugitive warrant out of Missouri pending further investigation by local, state, and federal authorities.

“All agencies must work in cooperation with one another, as we did in this incident, in order to keep the city of Ponchatoula and the Parish of Tangipahoa a safe place. Everyone did a great job getting this criminal off of the streets,” Ponchatoula Polic eChief Bry Layrisson said.