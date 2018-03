NEW ORLEANS– Touro Infirmary is launching a new series of their “Where Babies Come From” commercials starring real kids born at Touro. These kids are now between the ages of 3 and 7.

Tonight the child stars will get to walk the red carpet at the Prytania Theatre for the official premiere of their commercials. The fun starts at 5:30 p.m.

The new commercials are a re-boot of the original “Where Babies Come From” commercials which many fondly remember from the 1990s.