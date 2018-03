Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The band Bon Bon Vivant describes itself as "indie gypsy" music.

If you're not sure what that is, we're pretty sure you'll like it. They stopped by the Twist Stage to play a couple of songs from their album Paint & Pageantry.

They are performing Saturday (March 10) at the Tricentennial celebration at the New Orleans Jazz Museum called "Minting NOLA Music." The event starts at 6 p.m. Bon Bon Vivant says they will start playing around 8 p.m.