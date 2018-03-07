A miracle in the mail for a New Orleans tourist

New Orleans – “One time in New Orleans” is the city’s latest marketing slogan to lure tourists to the Tricentennial, and now a Nashville man can say that something remarkable happened to him– one time in New Orleans.

Clint Durrett, a former New Orleanian, posted on Twitter this week that he’d lost his wallet here during Mardi Gras. But he got the wallet back- with nothing missing- plus a thoughtful note from the Louisiana State Police Trooper who sent it to him!

“This is awesome,” Durrett wrote in his tweet, “one of the kindest of state troopers.. personally paid to ship it and (it) had all the money in it still.”

The Trooper identified in the note is Master Trooper John Jett, LSP Division E, which is in the Alexandria area

You can read Jett’s note in Durrett’s tweet below.

This is awesome, @LAStatePolice! "Lost my wallet in NOLA for Mardi Gras, got it back in the mail with this note from one of the kindest State Troopers. He personally paid to ship it and had all the money in it still." #nola via Imgur – https://t.co/hUA5rz1Eh5 pic.twitter.com/ytAm5tJumo — Clint Durrett (@Phanclan) March 7, 2018