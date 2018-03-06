Zurich Golf Classic coming in April
- April 23-29, 2018
- Location
- TPC Louisiana
- 11001 Lapalco Blvd,
- Avondale, LA 70094
- Schedule of Events
- Tickets
- “Watch golf like a pro. Follow your favorite golfer. Feast on po-boys, crawfish, margaritas and more. Daily Tickets are valid any single day Wednesday – Sunday. Fans 17 and under are admitted FREE with a ticketed adult.” – ZurichGolfClassic.com
- Single-Day Grounds Pass: $35.00
- Weekly Badge: $85.00
- Click here for more ticket options.
- Benefits the Fore!Kids Foundation
Click here for more information about the Zurich Golf Classic.