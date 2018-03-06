Would you eat it? Oreo Rice!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

It's National Oreo Day, so Test Kitchen Taylor cooked up an interesting treat: Oreo Rice!

Oreo Rice

1 tbsp butter

1 cup rice

3 cups milk

1 package Oreos

Start by melting a pat of butter in a large pot over medium heat.

Add 1 cup of uncooked white rice and 3 cups of milk and bring to a boil.

Once boiling, reduce to low heat.

Then add 1 package of Oreos and simmer for 15 minutes.

Stir until well combined.

Enjoy!

Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!