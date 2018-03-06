Would you eat it? Oreo Rice!

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!
It's National Oreo Day, so Test Kitchen Taylor cooked up an interesting treat: Oreo Rice!
Oreo Rice
1 tbsp butter
1 cup rice
3 cups milk
1 package Oreos
Start by melting a pat of butter in a large pot over medium heat.
Add 1 cup of uncooked white rice and 3 cups of milk and bring to a boil.
Once boiling, reduce to low heat.
Then add 1 package of Oreos and simmer for 15 minutes.
Stir until well combined.
Enjoy!
Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!