NEW ORLEANS — Saints and Pelicans owner Tom Benson remains in the Intensive Care Unit at Ochsner Medical Center, but he’s in stable condition and “has shown signs of improving,” according to an update provided by the New Orleans Saints.

Benson, 90, has been in the hospital for about two weeks.

He was admitted for flu-like symptoms.

According to the Saints, his wife, Gayle, continues to ask for prayers and thanks everyone for their support.