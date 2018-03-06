Teen pleads guilty to 2014 murder of pizza delivery man in Mid City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - A teen has pleaded guilty to manslaughter and armed robbery for the 2014 murder of a pizza delivery man.

Thirty-five-year-old Christopher Yeager was shot to death while delivering pizza near St. Louis and North White Streets in Mid City.

Nineteen-year-old Shane Hughes and 18-year-old Rendell Brown, who were both 16 at the time, were accused of shooting Yaeger during a botched robbery attempt.

Hughes entered the plea deal to an amended manslaughter charge this morning.

The plea deal comes with a 40 year sentence.

Brown did not enter a plea, and his pretrial date was set for March 23 with a trial date of April 17 at the same hearing.