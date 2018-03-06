Record-breaking bass caught at City Park ahead of annual fishing rodeo

NEW ORLEANS — Monday was a really good fishing day for Broc Corcoran.

Corcoran caught a bass weighing 9 pounds and 3 ounces — the biggest bass ever caught at New Orleans City Park.

He says he used a soft plastic minnow on a bait caster to reel in the record-breaker, but he won’t divulge his secret fishing spot in City Park.

The catch comes just weeks before City Park hosts the Big Bass Fishing Rodeo and Fishtival, a one-day event featuring “music, exhibits, a silent auction, a casting contest and demonstration, and of course, plenty of fishing.”

The fishing rodeo is March 24. Click here for more information.

Here’s what you need to fish in City Park, courtesy of the City Park website:

To fish in City Park, you need a valid freshwater fishing license from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. No fishing is allowed on golf courses or in areas with active construction. No person may place their own boat in the park waterways. The park encourages anglers to catch and release fish.

There are many great fishing spots in the Park. Most people who fish won’t share their great secret places to fish! But we’ve seen many people fishing behind the Casino Building, up and down Bayou Metairie, in Big Lake, off the Fishing Pier on Marconi Avenue, and in the water ways in Couturie Forest. If conditions are right and you’re patient, you could catch a fish and have a great fish tale to tell.