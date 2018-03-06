× Quality spring: Sergio, Bubba to play Zurich Classic of New Orleans

The Zurich Classic of New Orleans hopes to better last year’s field, one that featured 7 of the top 10.

The tournament organizers, Fore! Kids Foundation announced that reigning Masters Champion Sergio Garcia will play in the two man team event April 26th thru the 29th at the TPC of Louisiana.

Here’s a report from WGNO Sports.

Garcia will pair with Rafa Cabrera-Bello.

Bubba Watson will also play in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

Fore! Kids Foundation CEO Steve Worthy said the event was on the way to record attendance, before heavy rain fell on Sunday.

The Zurich Classic was won on the fourth playoff hole Monday by Cameron Smith and Jonathan Blixt.

The defending champs, who split more than $2 million, will return for 2018.