Police: 4-year-old drowns in Slidell swimming pool

SLIDELL, La. — The Slidell Police Department is investigating the death of 4-year-old Timothy Brooks, who was found unresponsive in a swimming pool Monday evening.

Shortly before 6:00 p.m., Slidell Police responded to 104 West Pinewood Drive, after Timothy’s father found him unresponsive in the backyard swimming pool. Timothy was taken to a local hospital, where he later was pronounced dead.

“We extend our thoughts and prayers to the friends and family affected by this incident,” Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal says. “Whenever a young child has an untimely death, it affects everyone involved, including our officers and other first responders. It really hits home for everyone.”

Authorities believe the drowning to be accidental, and no charges have been filed at this time; however, the incident is still under investigation.