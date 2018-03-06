Mother charged after 8-year-old shoots 4-year-old sister multiple times

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHLAND, Ohio – An Ohio mother is behind bars after deputies say she left her children home alone, and her 8-year-old son was able to get a gun and shoot his 4-year-old sister, according to WJW.

Alyssa Edwards, 29, faces two charges of child endangering. She is being held in the Ashland County jail.

Chief Deputy Carl Richert, with the Ashland County Sheriff’s office, says detectives are still trying to determine how the boy got the gun.

Richert said the boy’s stepfather, who was working when the shooting happened Saturday afternoon, thought Edwards was at home with the children.

Richert said the girl is in stable condition at a Cleveland hospital. He said she was shot several times, including once in the stomach area.

“God was with her that day,” Richert said. “Thank God she will be OK.”

Sheriff officials say the boy used a small caliber rifle. He said the boy is not expected to be charged because he is so young.

Neighbors who lived near the family in the village of Hayesville said they often saw the children outside playing.

Sheriff officials say the two children are now in the care of children services.