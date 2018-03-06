GUILTY! Lucy Hale gets a ‘Life Sentence’ on NOLA 38 – The CW

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOLLYWOOD - She's a talker. She really is a talker.

Who is actress Lucy Hale talking about being such a talker?

She is Stella on the new show on The CW, Life Sentence.

Stella is played by Lucy Hale. You remember Lucy from Pretty Little Liars.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood is in Hollywood chatting with Lucy Hale about her new show you can watch for the first time Wednesday, March 7 at 9 pm on NOLA 38 - The CW.

Lucy Hale tells Wild Bill Wood, "when they pitched this idea to me, it was completely flipped on its head."

The idea is about second chances.

Everybody deserves a second chance.

And sometimes you actually get a second chance.

Sometimes, that second chance is at life itself.

That's what's happening on Life Sentence.

It's the name of the show and it's what Stella actually gets on the show.

You better hang on to your remote control because this new show starts out with a real shocker.

Wild Bill says to Lucy Hale who plays Stella, "you have cancer!"

Lucy Hale says, "yes, we've all heard these stories before, these movies and we all know how they typically end."

As you can probably guess, this show will not have one of those typical movie, TV show story kind of endings.

Stella has cancer.

Stella is dying.

That is until suddenly, Stella is cured. That's suddenly in the first episode, kind of suddenly.

"Stella has to deal with all the choices she made while she was living like she was dying, " Lucy Hale tells Wild Bill Wood.

"Stella's parents made her believe everything was unicorns and rainbows," Lucy says.

"They gave her the best life they knew how to and let her travel the world and do all her bucket list things." Lucy says about her new Life Sentence character Stella.

Stella is guilty.

And for that she gets, we all get a brand new Life Sentence.